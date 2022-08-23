Service planned for Joy Harp

SHADY POINT – Graveside service for Joy Harp, 66 of Shady Point is 1 p.m. Thursday at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion in Poteau with Reverend Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born May 28, 1956 in Fort Worth, Texas to Carole (McNeill) Brown and Kenneth Brown and passed away Aug. 19, 2022 in Shady Point.

Survivors include son, Danny Harp; mother, Carole McNeill; and sisters Caren, Debbie and Julie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Harp; father, Kenneth Brown; and brother, Jeff Brown.