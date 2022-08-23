Runoff primary elections are blowouts

The three LeFlore County runoff elections for Republican candidates Tuesday were all three blowouts.

For assessor, Deanna Morrison defeated Dennis Yochum, 2,166 (61.9 percent) to 1,329 (38.0 percent) to become the county’s next assessor at the first of the year.

Vallard Campbell III was elected the next commissioner for District III as he defeated Jess Wilsie. Campbell collected 558 votes (58.2 percent) to 400 votes (41.75 percent) for Wilsie

In the other race involving LeFlore County, Jamie Oliver advanced by defeating Bucky Pugh. Oliver collected686 votes (55.2 percent) to 556 (44.7) percent for Pugh. Oliver advances to the general election in November where he will face Democrat Aaron Queen with the winner of that election serving as the next county commissioner in the district at the start of 2023.

All three of the winners built big leads in absentee and early voting and rolled past their opponents, just like they did in the primary election in June. The general election is Nov. 8, which will also feature the governor’s election between incumbent Kevin Stitt and his challenger Joy Hoffmeister, which should draw more voters than the runoff primary election did.