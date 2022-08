Runoff primary election is Tuesday

Voters will go to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the runoff primary elections.

The Ledger will have special coverage of the elections beginning at 8 p.m. with a video news broadcast of final results later in the evening.

Here are the elections that voters in the county will vote on:

STATE TREASURER – REPUBLICAN

TODD RUSS

CLARK JOLLEY

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION – REPUBLICAN

RYAN WALTERS

APRIL GRACE

COMMISSIONER OF LABOR – REPUBLICAN

LESLIE KATHRYN OSBORN

SEAN ROBERTS CORPORATION COMMISSIONER – REPUBLICAN

KIM DAVID

TODD THOMSEN CONGRESSIONAL OFFICERS UNITED STATES SENATOR – REPUBLICAN (Unexpired Term)

MARKWAYNE MULLIN

T.W. SHANNON

UNITED STATES SENATOR – DEMOCRAT

MADISON HORN

JASON BOLLINGER UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE – DISTRICT 02 – REPUBLICAN

AVERY FRIX

JOSH BRECHEEN

LEGISLATIVE, DISTRICT AND COUNTY OFFICERS COUNTY ASSESSOR – REPUBLICAN

DEANA MORRISON

DENNIS P. YOCHUM

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT NO. 1 – REPUBLICAN

VALLARD CAMPBELL III

JESSIE WILSIE COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT NO. 3 – REPUBLICAN

JAMIE OLIVER

BUCKY PUGH KEOTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

PROPOSITION SMITHVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS