Resolution approved by commissioners

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – A resolution regarding the county’s participation in a settlement between the state and several major drug companies was approved Monday by Leflore County commissioners.

The resolution had been tabled from a previous meeting.

County Clerk Kelli Ford said no total dollar amount was released and the money would be released to the sheriff’s department in small disbursements. The settlement says most of the money must be used toward abating the opioid problem.

Pharmaceutical companies have agreed to pay the states billions of dollars for damage caused by overselling and overprescribing various opioids, causing an epidemic of addiction and overdoses. Oklahoma has agreed to several settlements and is in line to receive millions to help deal with the epidemic and its resulting damages.

Monday’s resolution deals with the Janssen Settlement Agreement, which sets forth the terms of settlement between and among the settling states, participating subdivisions and Janssen — which denotes Johnson and Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc.

In other action, the board approved reappointing Elizabeth Dorsey to the Southeast Oklahoma Library System Board of Trustees to a term ending June 25, 2025.

Also approved was a Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Award report presented by the County Clerk’s Office. Ford said the office annually submits the schedule, which tracks how federal awarded funds are received and spent to be submitted for auditing.

Sponsor all the Ledger news stories, contact us for more information.