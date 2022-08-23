Man shot in Poteau, dies Tuesday morning

POTEAU – A Poteau man was shot and killed early Tuesday at a residence in Poteau.

Poteau Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Vista Grande at 1:33 a.m. on a call of a shooting.

Officers found Leslie Dave Edwards, 55, in the residence, deceased from a gun shot wound.

Poteau investigators, OSBI forensics and an investigator from the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

A 56-year-old Poteau woman was interviewed and released. Preliminary investigation indicates Edwards was shot in self defense in a domestic violence incident. Once the investigation is complete, results will be submitted to the district attorney’s office.

This was the second shooting death in Poteau this week.

