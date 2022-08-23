LeFlore County weather forecast 8-23-2022

Clear skies early, with scattered thunderstorms likely during the afternoon for Tuesday in the LeFlore County weather forecast.

The high is forecast to be 82 degrees with a low of 68 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:44 a.m. with sunset at 7:56 p.m.

Average temperatures for Aug. 23 are a high of 93 and low of 68. Records for the date were a high of 102 in 2000 and a low of 55 in 1995.

Last year on Aug. 23, the high was 89 with a low of 73.

Monday’s high was 79 with a low of 68. A total of .05 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 3.24 inches. Average rainfall for August is 2.48 inches.

Sponsor our daily weather forecast. Contact us for more information.