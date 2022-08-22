LeFlore County weather forecast 8-22-2022

Cloudy skies for most of the day with occasional showers before partly cloudy skies overnight Monday in the LeFlore County weather forecast.

The high is forecast to be 81 degrees with a low of 67 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:44 a.m. with sunset at 7:58 p.m.

Average temperatures for Aug. 22 are a high of 93 and low of 68. Records for the date were a high of 104 in 2000 and a low of 57 in 1992.

Last year on Aug. 21, the high was 91 with a low of 73.

Sunday’s high was 77 with a low of 70. A total of .19 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 2.77 inches. Average rainfall for August is 2.48 inches.

