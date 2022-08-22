LeFlore County calendar 8-22-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Monday

Graveside service for Anna Louise Wiles

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral service for John Tatum

Funeral service for Sandra Jean Gentry

Graveside services for Gail Brown

High school softball: Howe at Red Oak; Cameron at Talihina; Pocola at Spiro

High school baseball: Howe at Oktaha; Schulter at Bokoshe; Whitesboro at Tushka

Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. at Simple Simon’s

Tuesday

Runoff primary election

Funeral service for Glen Dale Athey

Funeral services for Tommy Ray Farrar

High school softball: Heavener at Coalgate; Howe at Central; Stigler at Poteau; LeFlore at Cameron; Talihina at Arkoma; Panama at Pocola; Whitesboro at Smithville.

High school baseball: Howe at Smithville; Crowder at Wister; Eagletown at Whitesboro

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

Wednesday

Memorial service for Nina Louise Johnson

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

High school softball: Heavener, Whitesboro at CASC Festival; Howe at Hulbert; Poteau at Sallisaw; Cameron at Quinton; Panama at Chouteau; Talihina at Smithville; Pocola vs. Central at CASC

High school baseball: Wister at Howe; Bokoshe at Haileyville; Battiest at Whitesboro

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Friday

High school softball: Heavener, Whitesboro at CASC Festival;Cameron at Soper; Central Sallisaw at Talihina; Pocola at Murray State Festival; Hulbert at Arkoma

High school baseball: Buffalo Valley at Howe; Wister at Dale; Bokoshe at Indianola Tournament

High school football: Heavener at Pocola; Poteau at Bishop Kelley.

Saturday

High school baseball: Bokoshe at Indianola Tournament; Pocola at Murray State Festival; Whitesboro at Stonewall.

