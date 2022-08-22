| logout
Commissioners’ agenda 8-22-2022
POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners.
AGENDA:
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meetings.
- Purchase orders/payroll.
- Bonds.
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- New business.
- Current bridge and road projects.
- Contract labor service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Conser Road projects.
- Discuss and possibly approve appointment of Elizabeth Dorsey to the Southeast Oklahoma Library System board of trustees, term expiring June 30, 2025.
- Review and possibly approve LeFlore County 2022 schedule of expenditures of federal award report as presented by the LeFlore County Clerk’s office.
- Tabled from previous meeting: Consider and possibly approve resolutions regarding Janssen Oklahoma subdivision opioid settlement agreement and/or distributors Oklahoma settlement agreement.
- Adjourn
