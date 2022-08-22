 Skip to content

Commissioners’ agenda 8-22-2022

Courthouse

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

  1. Call to order.
  2. Minutes of previous meetings.
  3. Purchase orders/payroll.
  4. Bonds.
  5. Monthly fee reports.
  6. Transfer of appropriations.
  7. Blanket purchase orders.
  8. New business.
  9. Current bridge and road projects.
  10. Contract labor service agreements.
  11. Burn ban.
  12. Conser Road projects.
  13. Discuss and possibly approve appointment of Elizabeth Dorsey to the Southeast Oklahoma Library System board of trustees, term expiring June 30, 2025.
  14. Review and possibly approve LeFlore County 2022 schedule of expenditures of federal award report as presented by the LeFlore County Clerk’s office.
  15. Tabled from previous meeting: Consider and possibly approve resolutions regarding Janssen Oklahoma subdivision opioid settlement agreement and/or distributors Oklahoma settlement agreement.
  16. Adjourn

