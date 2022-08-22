Bible verse of the day 8-22-2022 By Craig Hall | August 22, 2022 | 0 He who did not spare his own Son, but gave up him up for us all – how will he not also, along with him, give us all things? –Romans 8:32 Posted in Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Heavener School menu 8-22-2022 August 22, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County weather forecast 8-22-2022 August 22, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 8-21-2022 August 21, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County weather forecast 8-21-2022 August 21, 2022 | No Comments » Remember when 8-20-2022 August 20, 2022 | No Comments »