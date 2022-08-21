Week Zero pick-em contest is open

The Heavener Ledger Week Zero football pick-em contest is now open and you are invited to play.

The contest is free and easy. All you have to do is pick the winners of football games involving LeFlore County teams, OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and national games of the week.

Then return your form by email to craig@heavenerledger.com, fax to (918) 653-7305 or text to (918) 649-4712.

Picks must be in by 5 p.m. Friday.

Standings will be announced weekly and overall. The weekly winner received a one-month subscription to our e-edition.

If you or your business want to sponsor the contest, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Week 0 pick-em