Services set for Tommy Farrar

Tommy Ray Farrar was born to T.J. and Lois Mae Farrar in Liberty Hill June 3, 1942 and passed away in Fort Smith, Arkansas Aug. 19, 2022.

Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Evans Chapel of Memories with Dale Lowrimore and Ashton Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Panama.

He is survived by his wife, Freda Farrar, of Panama; son Randy Farrar and wife Audra of Von Ormy, Texas; grandson Brett Farrar and partner Charlie Foster of Dallas, Texas. Ryan Farrar of Panama; Ashton Wright of Edmond and Braxton Sullivan of Poteau; and sister Antionette Farrar of Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his father T.J. Farrar, mother Lois Anderson Farrar, mother and father-in-law Catherine Darneal Skelton and J.D. Skelton.