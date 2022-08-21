Pocola picks up two wins in Festival

RED OAK – Pocola won both its games Saturday in the Red Oak Festival to up its record to 15-0.

The Lady Indians opened with a 9-1 win over Davenport, before wrapping up play in the Festival with a 4-1 win over Wyandotte. Pocola is scheduled to return home to play Central Sallisaw 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Kyleigh Combs picked up the win for Pocola pitching. She threw five innings, allowing four hits and one run with three strikeouts and a walk. Ali Lomon pitched one inning, allowing one hit with a strikeout.

Kail Chitwood homered and was 4-4 with four RBI and three runs for the Lady Indians, Maci Maxwell went 3-4, Riley Jerrell had a 2-5 outing with a run scored, Kylee Smith finished 2-5 with two runs and Allyssa Parker doubled while going 1-3 with two RBI and two runs.

Pocola 9, Davenport 1

DHS 1 0 0 0 0 0—1 5 2

PHS 1 0 1 4 2 1—9 14 0

In the second contest, Parker threw a no-hitter, going all seven innings and striking out five with three walks.

Chitwood homered again and was 3-3 with three RBI and a run.

Pocola 4, Wyandotte 0

WHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0 0 0

PHS 1 0 0 0 3 0 x—4 6 0

