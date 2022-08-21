Obituary for Gail Brown

Gail Lee Brown, 77, of Haw Creek was born Aug. 21, 1944 in Dallas, Texas to Charles E. and Cora (Robbins) McClain and passed away Aug. 19, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Graveside services are 2 p.m., Monday at the Big Creek Cemetery with Dr. Phillip Jones officiating. Burial will follow arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener. There will be a meal after the services at Big Creek Church for those who would like to attend.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Dean Brown, of Haw Creek; her children Harold Dean Brown II (Sonny) and wife Teresa Brown of Hodgen, Stony Brown and wife Kindra Brown of Hodgen, and Jess Brown and wife Shanna Brown of Poteau; her grandchildren Sarah and husband Rocky Crane of Wister, Shona and husband Jerry Christenberry of Pencil Bluff, Arkansas, Shelby Brown of Mena, Arkansas, Shala Brown of Hodgen, Clara & husband Todd Mitchell of Wister, Jesse Brown of Kinta, and Garrett Marshall and Austyn Nichols of Poteau; five great grandchildren Riley, Rindee, Railee Crane and expecting twin boys in December, Jacob and Joshua Christenberry.

Gail was a former beloved elementary teacher of Hodgen Public Schools for 32 years. She was a dedicated member, Sunday school teacher, and pianist at Big Creek Baptist Church for about 45 years. Gail was known as a great Christian woman who loved the Lord and was a sweet, caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was always putting people ahead of herself. She loved family time, cooking and dogs but most importantly she loved the Lord.

Pallbearers are Harold Brown II (Sonny), Stony Brown, Jess Brown, Jesse Brown, Todd Mitchell and Mark Kannady.

She will lie in state beginning at noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Gail to the Gideon’s International.

