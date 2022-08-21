LeFlore County weather forecast 8-21-2022

Showers and thunderstorms Sunday morning with a chance of more shower later in the day and overnight in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 79 degrees with a low of 68 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:43 a.m. with sunset at 7:59 p.m.

Average temperatures for Aug. 21 are a high of 94 and low of 68. Records for the date were a high of 105 in 2000 and a low of 57 in 1994.

Last year on Aug. 21, the high was 91 with a low of 73.

Saturday’s high was 94 with a low of 76.

