Authorities investigating Poteau shooting, death

POTEAU – Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a Poteau man.

Assistant Police Chief Greg Russell said officers responded to a call about 2:45 a.m. Saturday that a man had been shot in the 300 block of Carter Street.

They found Joshua James Michael Smith, 39, on the front steps of a residence with a gunshot wound.

Smith was taken by LeFlore County EMS to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, where he later died, Russell said.

Poteau Police Department Investigators, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

