WISTER – Funeral service for Sandra Jean Gentry, 65, of Wister is 2 p.m. Monday at Ellis Chapel Church in Wister with Sister Caroline Langston officiating. Burial will follow at Maxey Cemetery in Wister, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born Jan. 18, 1957 in Patterson, California to Marcia (Wedge) Lampkin and Bill Hill and passed away Aug. 17, 2022 in Wister.

