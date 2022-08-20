Morning verse 8-20-2022 By Craig Hall | August 20, 2022 | 0 I have set the Lord always before me. Because he is at my right hand, I will not be shaken. Psalms 16:8 Sponsor the daily Bible verse. Email craig@heavenerledger.com to get started. Posted in Other Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts LeFlore County weather forecast 8-20-2022 August 20, 2022 | No Comments » Benefit planned for Parham August 20, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 8-19-2022 August 19, 2022 | No Comments » Heavener School menu 8-19-2022 August 19, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County calendar 8-18-2022 August 18, 2022 | No Comments »