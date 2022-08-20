LeFlore County sports scoreboard 8-19-2022

LeFlore County sports scores for Friday.

Fast pitch softball

Arkoma 10, Smithville 0

Arkoma 11, Watts 1

Cameron 12, Talihina 3

Red Oak 13, Heavener 0

Howe 5, Davenport 4

Fairland 9, Howe 0

Pocola 4, Stigler 0

Pocola 7, Fairland 1

Spiro 11, McCurtain 3

Whitesboro 6, Buffalo Valley 4

Fall baseball

Wister 22, Cameron 0

McCurtain 9, Howe 1

Chattanooga 15, Whitesboro 5

Wister 5, Hennessey 1

Wister 2, Kremlin-Hillsdale 1

