LeFlore County sports scoreboard 8-19-2022
LeFlore County sports scores for Friday.
Fast pitch softball
Arkoma 10, Smithville 0
Arkoma 11, Watts 1
Cameron 12, Talihina 3
Red Oak 13, Heavener 0
Howe 5, Davenport 4
Fairland 9, Howe 0
Pocola 4, Stigler 0
Pocola 7, Fairland 1
Spiro 11, McCurtain 3
Whitesboro 6, Buffalo Valley 4
Fall baseball
Wister 22, Cameron 0
McCurtain 9, Howe 1
Chattanooga 15, Whitesboro 5
Wister 5, Hennessey 1
Wister 2, Kremlin-Hillsdale 1
To report scores or information, email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (844) 673-0508.
