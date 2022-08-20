LeFlore County softball roundup
RED OAK – Pocola softball won a pair of games Friday in the Red Oak Festival to remain undefeated.
The Lady Indians opened with a 4-0 win over Stigler before pounding Fairland, 7-1.
Pocola plays again in the Festival Saturday against Davenport and Wyandotte.
In the opener, Allyssa Parker threw a two-hitter over seven innings to get the win. She struck out 10 and walked one.
Bailey Lairamore doubled and was 2-3 with a two RBI, Maci Maxwell went 2-3 with a pair of rebounds and Parker doubled while going 1-2 with two runs.
Pocola 4, Stigler 0
SHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0 2 0
PHS 0 0 0 2 0 2 x—4 7 0
After defeating Fairland by only a run last week, Pocola had an easier time Friday with the 7-1 win.
Maxwell got the win for Pocola. She pitched six innings, giving up two hits and one earned run with a strikeout and two walks. Kyleigh Combs threw one inning, allowing three hits.
Lairamore led Pocola in batting. She tripled and doubled while going 3-4 with three runs scored and Kylee Merritt went 3-4 with three RBI and a run scored.
Pocola 7, Fairland 1
PHS 0 2 0 2 0 2 1—7 9 3
FHS 0 0 0 0 0 1 0—1 5 0
