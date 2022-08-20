Election tips and reminders

Voters head to the polls Tuesday for the runoff primary and several nonpartisan elections. The State Election Board offers these tips and reminders to Oklahoma voters ahead of Tuesday’s runoff primary election.

ELECTION DAY VOTING

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Lines at the polls are typically longest before work, during the lunch hour, and after work. All eligible voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to vote.

CLOSED PRIMARIES

Oklahoma has closed primaries. However, for the 2022-2023 election years, the Democratic Party has opened its primaries to registered Independents.

Independent voters wishing to vote a Democratic ballot should let the election worker know when they check in at their polling place. As a reminder, Independent and Libertarian voters are eligible to vote in any nonpartisan elections on the ballot.

VERIFY POLLING PLACE

Due to statutory redistricting, some precincts have changed. As a result, some polling places may have also changed. All voters should verify their polling place before heading to the polls. Voters can verify their polling place using the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board or the State Election Board. The State Election Board reminds voters that you must vote at your assigned polling place.

BE PREPARED

Study the candidates and issues before going to the polls. View your sample ballot using the OK Voter Portal. You can also use the portal to find your polling place and track the status of your absentee ballot. The election list is available on the State Election Board website.

PROOF OF IDENTITY

Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot.

There are three ways to show proof of identity under the law (only one proof of identity is required):

Show a valid photo ID issued by the federal, state, or tribal government; or Show the free voter identification card issued to every voter by their County Election Board; or Sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. (If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after Election Day.)

ELECTION SECURITY AND ELECTION RESULTS

Information regarding Oklahoma’s election security can be found on the State Election Board website, along with details regarding Oklahoma’s voting devices.

Election results will be available on the State Election Board website after the polls close at 7 p.m. on election night.

BEWARE OR MISINFORMATION/DISINFORMATION

During election time, misinformation and disinformation can run rampant. Voters are asked to be wary of information that seeks to promote conspiracy theories or false claims of fraud, voter suppression and/or other problems.

If you experience an issue or believe an election or voting crime has been committed, your first action should be to notify your precinct officials and contact your County Election Board while the incident is in progress. County Election Board officials will take immediate action to resolve the issue and/or contact local law enforcement.

State and county election officials should always be your trusted sources for information.

URL Guide

Closed Primaries: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voter-registration/political-party-info.html

OK Voter Portal: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html

County Election Board: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/county-election-boards.html

State Election Board: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/contact-us.html

Election List: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/elections-results/next-election.html

Proof of Identity: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voters/proof-of-identity.html

Election Security: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/security-integrity/election-security.html

Voting Devices: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/security-integrity/voting-devices.html

Election Results: https://oklahoma.gov/elections.html

