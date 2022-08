SHADY POINT – Memorial service for Debby Kaye Cox, 65. of Shady Point is 10 a.m. Sept. 2, 2022 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center in Poteau with Victor Sweet officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born April 18, 1957 in Mangum to Marie (Williams) Mullins and Jimmy Gable and passed away Aug. 15, 2022 in Shady Point.

See the whole story on Friday’s newsletter.