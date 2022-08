WISTER – Memorial service for Nina Louise Johnson, 77 of Wister is 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Southern Baptist in Wister with Pastor Keith Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

She was born May 3, 1945 in Seattle, Washington to Evelyn and D.P. Thompson and passed away Aug. 17, 2022 in Wister.

