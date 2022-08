Graveside service for Anna Louise Wiles, 84 of Shady Point is 10 a.m. Monday at Shady Point Cemetery with Reverend Jim Cook officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

She was born April 20, 1938 in Shady Point to Martha Norene (Crouch) Cox and James Orville Cox and passed away August 17, 2022 in Shady Point.

