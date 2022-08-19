Bible verse of the day 8-19-2022 By Craig Hall | August 19, 2022 | 0 Everything should be done in love. 1 Corinthians 16:14 Posted in Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Heavener School menu 8-19-2022 August 19, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County calendar 8-18-2022 August 18, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County weather forecast 8-18-2022 August 18, 2022 | No Comments » Heavener School menu 8-18-2022 August 18, 2022 | No Comments » Heavener FFA selling Blue and Gold August 18, 2022 | No Comments »