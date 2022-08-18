Wister women die in auto accident

A fatality collision occurred Wednesday at approximately 1:39 p.m. on US-270 and Maxey Cemetery Lane, approximately four miles west of Wister in LeFlore County.

Nina Johnson, 77, was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue when she yielded for an emergency vehicle on the shoulder. She then attempted to make a turn from the shoulder on to Maxey Cemetery Road when her vehicle was struck by a 2022 Chevy 3,500 truck driven by Kenneth Harris, 57, of Red Oak.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, along with her passenger, Sandra Gentry, 65, also from Wister.

Harris did not report any injuries.

The cause of the collision was cited as an improper turn. The accident was investigated by Wes Trooper of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, assisted by Trooper Kyle Ward, Trooper Michael Scantling, the Wister Fire Department, the LeFlore County EMS and the LeFlore County Sheriff’s office.