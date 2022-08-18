Voters urged to obey election laws

Early voting begins Thursday for next Tuesday’s runoff primary election in Oklahoma.

In-person absentee voting – more commonly referred to as “early voting” in Oklahoma – is available to all voters. No excuse is needed.

You can vote early in your county at your designated early voting location from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Thursday and Friday preceding an election.

You must vote in the county where you are registered.

In addition to early voting the Thursday and Friday preceding an election, early voting is also available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Saturday immediately preceding a state or federal Primary Election, Runoff Primary Election, General Election or Presidential Preferential Primary Election.

The runoff primary regular voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters in LeFlore County are reminded to keep the integrity of the election system in mind when going to the polls next week.

While ballot “selfies” or taking photographs of a marked ballot are legal, voters may not share or distribute the image through social media or by any other means while inside the election enclosure. Voters must wait until they leave their polling place before posting or sharing the picture with anyone.

Improper use of the photo could result in a violation of the law. Voters may not use the image to coerce, influence or intimidate another voter.

LeFlore County Election Board Secretary Sharon Steele said voters should be aware violating the law has consequences.

“While some offenses may seem minor, unlawful activity on election day constitutes a serious crime and could result in a misdemeanor or in some cases, a felony conviction,” she said. “We want all voters to be aware of their actions and be respectful of the rights of others.

Steele said it is illegal to disclose how you voted with anybody while inside the election enclosure. If addition, you may not remove a ballot from the polling place.

She also said electioneering is prohibited within 300 feet of any ballot box while an election is in progress. This includes wearing or bringing visible campaign related paraphernalia into the election enclosure. Steele added no one except election officials and voters waiting to vote are allowed within 50 feet of any ballot fox on election day. Certain exceptions are made for media and those assisting disabled voters.

Voters are reminded consuming alcohol of any kind or quantity within one-half mile of a polling place on election day is prohibited.

Here are the candidates who will be voted on in LeFlore County.

State treasurer—Republican: Toss Russ or Clark Jolley.

Superintendent of public instruction—Republican: Ryan Walters or April Grace.

Commissioner of labor—Republican: Leslie Kathryn Osborn or Sean Roberts.

Corporation commissioner—Republican: Kim Davis or Todd Thompsen.

U.S. Senator—Republican (unexpired term): Markwayne Mullin or T.W. Shannon.

U.S. Senator—Democrat: Madison Horn or Jason Bollinger.

U.S. Representative District 02—Republican: Avery Frix or Josh Brecheen.

County offices

County assessor—Republican: Deana Morrison or Dennis Yochum.

County commissioner District 1—Republican: Vallard Campbell III or Jessie Wilsie.

County commissioner District 3—Republican: Jamie Oliver or Bucky Push.

Get more with the Ledger daily newsletter. Subscribe for only $5 a month and help us grow and provide better coverage.