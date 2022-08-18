Service planned for Yevonne Crossland

POTEAU – Funeral service for Yevonne Faye Crossland, 56 of Poteau is 10 a.m. Saturday at Covenant Church in Poteau with Reverend Keith Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Panama, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born July 21, 1966 in Wichita, Kansas to Velta (Napier) Cogburn and Robert Cogburn and passed away Aug. 16, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

