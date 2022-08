CAMERON – Funeral service for Emma Regina Brock, 52 of Cameron is 10 a.m. Saturday, at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Reverend Eddie Kazy officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born Jan. 11, 1970 in Talihina to Imogene (McCoy) Odell and Jimmy David Odell and passed away Aug. 16, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

See the whole story in Thursday’s daily newsletter.