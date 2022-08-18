Local fishing report 8-17-2022

This week’s local fishing report.

Wister: August 12. Elevation is normal, water temperature 94°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on buzz baits, jigs, and spinnerbaits around channels, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and punch bait around main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

