LeFlore County calendar 8-18-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
High school softball: Spiro at Heavener; Howe, Pocola at Red Oak Festival; Whitesboro at Tupelo Tournament
High school baseball: Bokoshe at Howe;Wister at EOSC Tournament; Whitesboro at Eagletown
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council meet 6 p.m.
