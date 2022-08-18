LeFlore County calendar 8-18-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

High school softball: Spiro at Heavener; Howe, Pocola at Red Oak Festival; Whitesboro at Tupelo Tournament

High school baseball: Bokoshe at Howe;Wister at EOSC Tournament; Whitesboro at Eagletown

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council meet 6 p.m.

