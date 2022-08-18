| logout
HUA, Council agendas 8-18-2022
The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings 6 p.m. Thursday in the Heavener City Hall at 103 East Avenue B.
Here are the agendas:
HUA
CALL TO ORDER – Chairman
ROLL CALL – Clerk
INVOCATION – Chairman
AGENDA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- 3. Consider, discuss, and take action on water and sewer rate increases.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- Financial reports
- Treasurer’s report
- City manager’s report
- Water superintendent’s report
- Trustees’/chairman’s report
- Adjourn
Council
CALL TO ORDER – Chairman
ROLL CALL – Clerk
INVOCATION – Chairman
AGENDA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Consider, discuss, and take action to approve the following businesses yearly permits to sell alcohol in the City of Heavener:
CONSUMPTION OFF THE PREMISES:
- Tote-a-Poke # 3
- Choctaw Nation Travel Plaza
- La Pasadita
- Tote-a-poke # 9
LIQUOR STORES
- Southside Liquor
- City Commission votes to enter into executive session (requires majority vote of quorum of the members present to enter).
- Enter executive session with city manager and attorney for confidential communications, as authorized by 25 O.S. Sect. 307 (B) concerning:
- Promotion of Carlos Henson from part time at $13.39 per hour, to full time patrol officer at $15.00 per hour
- Promotion of Michael Osborne from part time at $12.83 per hour, to full time street and alley worker at $13.08 per hour.
- Reconvene in open meeting.
- Consider, discuss and take action to promote Carlos Henson from part time at $13.39 per hour, to full time patrol officer at $15.00 per hour.
- Consider, discuss and take action to promote Michael Osborne from part time at $12.83 per hour, to full time street and alley worker at $13.08 per hour.
- Consider, discuss, and take action on water and sewer rate increases.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- City manager’s report
- Trustees’/chairman’s report
- Adjourn