HUA, Council agendas 8-18-2022

The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings 6 p.m. Thursday in the Heavener City Hall at 103 East Avenue B.

Here are the agendas:

HUA

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

3. Consider, discuss, and take action on water and sewer rate increases.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Financial reports

Treasurer’s report

City manager’s report

Water superintendent’s report

Trustees’/chairman’s report

Adjourn

Council

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Consider, discuss, and take action to approve the following businesses yearly permits to sell alcohol in the City of Heavener:

CONSUMPTION OFF THE PREMISES:

Tote-a-Poke # 3 Choctaw Nation Travel Plaza La Pasadita Tote-a-poke # 9

LIQUOR STORES

Southside Liquor

City Commission votes to enter into executive session (requires majority vote of quorum of the members present to enter).

Enter executive session with city manager and attorney for confidential communications, as authorized by 25 O.S. Sect. 307 (B) concerning:

Promotion of Carlos Henson from part time at $13.39 per hour, to full time patrol officer at $15.00 per hour Promotion of Michael Osborne from part time at $12.83 per hour, to full time street and alley worker at $13.08 per hour.

Reconvene in open meeting.

Consider, discuss and take action to promote Carlos Henson from part time at $13.39 per hour, to full time patrol officer at $15.00 per hour.

Consider, discuss and take action to promote Michael Osborne from part time at $12.83 per hour, to full time street and alley worker at $13.08 per hour.

Consider, discuss, and take action on water and sewer rate increases.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

City manager’s report

Trustees’/chairman’s report