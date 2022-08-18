Bible verse of the day 8-18-2022 By Craig Hall | August 18, 2022 | 0 For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord. Romans 6:23 Posted in Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Heavener School menu 8-18-2022 August 18, 2022 | No Comments » Heavener FFA selling Blue and Gold August 18, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 8-17-2022 August 17, 2022 | No Comments » FBC holding back-to-school bash August 17, 2022 | No Comments » Heavener School menu 8-17-2022 August 17, 2022 | No Comments »