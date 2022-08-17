| logout
LeFlore County sports scoreboard 8-16-2022
Fast pitch softball
Heavener 1, Atoka 0
Oktaha 2, Howe 1
Whitesboro 10, Arkoma 0
Cameron 6, Pittsburg 5
LeFlore 15, Quinton 0
Panama 11, Central 8
Pocola 11, Chouteau 1
Broken Bow 12, Poteau 9
Talihina 12, Clayton 2
Caddo 8, Wister 0
Fall baseball
Preston 12, Bokoshe 0
Cameron 20, Bokoshe 0
Preston 15, Cameron 2
Oktaha 12, LeFlore 0
To submit scores or information, text (844) 673-0508 or email craig@heavenerledger.com.
