LeFlore County softball roundup 8-16-2022

Heavener’s offense struggled in Tuesday’s district softball game against Atoka.

But thanks to Kinley Brand’s pitching and a strong defensive effort, the Lady Wolves made a 1-0 lead over Atoka stand up.

The win improves Heavener to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the district. Heavener is home again Thursday to host Spiro.

Broken Bow edges Poteau

POTEAU – Broken Bow outscored Poteau, 4-1, in extra innings Tuesday to win, 12-9.

Poteau is 5-2 overall.

The Lady Pirates actually held an 8-6 lead before Broken Bow scored twice in the seventh inning to force extra innings. Poteau answered with a run in the bottom of the seventh, but the rally was stopped short.

Pocola improves to 11-0

POCOLA – Pocola improved to 11-0 with a 11-1 win over Chouteau in fast pitch softball Tuesday.

Pocola plays Stigler and Fairland in the Red Oak Festival Friday.

The Lady Indians jumped ahead, 4-0, in the first inning and cruised to the easy win.

