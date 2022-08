The First Baptist Church in Heavener is holding a back-to-school bash 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The church is at 200 West Avenue C in Heavener.

All students in grade seventh through 12th are welcome. In addition to free food and giveaways such as Apple AirPods and gift cards, Christian rap artist Damac will be performing.

For more information, call (918) 653-7788.