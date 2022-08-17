Early voting begins Thursday for runoff primary

Early voting for the Aug. 23 runoff primary begins Thursday for voters in all seventy-seven (77) counties. Early voting is available Thursday and Friday. Early voting will also be available Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax reminds voters that Oklahoma is a closed primary state. “In order to vote in a party’s primary or runoff primary, you must be a registered voter of that party. While the Republican Party has chosen to keep its primaries and runoff primaries closed for the 2022 and 2023 election years, the Democratic Party has made an exception for Independent voters. If you’re an Independent voter you may ask for a Democratic Party ballot for the runoff,” Ziriax said. (No Libertarian primaries were held this year.)

