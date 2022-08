Partly cloudy skies and hot again Tuesday in Leflore County. There is a chance of showers or storms later in the day and overnight.

The high is forecast to be 101 degrees with a low of 71 degrees. There is a heat advisory in effect from noon until 8 p.m.

Sunrise is 6:39 a.m. with sunset at 8:05 p.m.

