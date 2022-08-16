LeFlore County softball roundup 8-15-2022

Heavener rallied late to defeat Coalgate in the Lady Wolves’ home opener Monday, 5-3.

Heavener is now 2-2 and hosts Atoka 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Lady Wolves trailed 3-0 before posting the 5-run rally in the bottom of the sixth and holding Coalgate scoreless in the seventh inning.

Poteau wins twice at Idabel

IDABEL – Poteau swept a pair of games at Idabel Monday, winning the opener, 5-4, before smashing the Lady Warriors, 19-3, in the second game.

Poteau is 5-1 and hosts Broken Bow Tuesday.

See the whole story in Tuesday’s newsletter or this week’s Ledger.