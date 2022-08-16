| logout
LeFlore County softball roundup 8-15-2022
Heavener rallied late to defeat Coalgate in the Lady Wolves’ home opener Monday, 5-3.
Heavener is now 2-2 and hosts Atoka 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The Lady Wolves trailed 3-0 before posting the 5-run rally in the bottom of the sixth and holding Coalgate scoreless in the seventh inning.
Poteau wins twice at Idabel
IDABEL – Poteau swept a pair of games at Idabel Monday, winning the opener, 5-4, before smashing the Lady Warriors, 19-3, in the second game.
Poteau is 5-1 and hosts Broken Bow Tuesday.
