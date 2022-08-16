LeFlore County calendar 8-16-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Tuesday

Funeral service for James Cleo Shockley

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

High school softball: Atoka at Heavener; Oktaha at Howe; Broken Bow at Poteau; Pittsburg at Cameron; Central at Panama; Talihina at Clayton; Chouteau at Pocola; Arkoma at Whitesboro

High school baseball: Bokoshe at Cameron

Reception for Mark Allen 4:30-6 p.m. at Reynolds Center

