Death notices for Jim and Nan Brooks

A memorial celebration of life for Jim and Nan Brooks is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

She was born March 25, 1935 in Lafayette, Indiana to George and Gladys (Welty) Derhammer and passed away Aug. 9, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas at the age of 87.

He was born Aug. 14, 1935 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to William and Evelyn Brooks and passed away Aug. 14, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas at the age of 87.

