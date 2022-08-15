LeFlore County weather forecast 8-15-2022

Clear skies and extremely hot temperatures continue again Monday in Leflore County.

The high is forecast to be 100 degrees with a low of 72 degrees. There is a heat advisory in effect from noon until 8 p.m. with a heat index between 105 and 110 expected.

Sunrise is 6:38 a.m. with sunset at 8:06 p.m.

