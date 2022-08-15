LeFlore County calendar 8-15-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Dale Strickland
High school softball: Coalgate at Heavener; Central, Wister at Howe; Poteau at Idabel; Gans at Cameron; Talihina at Stringtown; Pocola at Oktaha; Whitesboro at Keota
High School baseball: Wister at Stonewall; Bokoshe at Stringtown; Buffalo Valley at Whitesboro
Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. at Simple Simon’s
