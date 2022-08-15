Death notice for Terry Dillon

Gathering of friends and family for Terrance Phillip “Terry” Dillon, 74, formerly of Houston, Texas is from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Layne Gamble’s House in Poteau. Cremation is under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He was born April 21, 1948 in Howell, Michigan to Corinne (Lamond) Dillon and Patrick James Dillon and passed away Aug. 13, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

