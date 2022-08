The scores for LeFlore County teams from Saturday.

Fast pitch softball

Pocola 7, Deer Creek 6

Pocola 14, Miami 3

Fall baseball

Buffalo Valley 9, Howe 0

McCurtain 7, Cameron 6

Wister 11, Red Oak 3

If we do not have your score, please email it and information to craig@heavenerledger.com or text to (918) 649-4712.

