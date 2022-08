Pocola finishes play in tournament

BROKEN ARROW – Pocola’s girls were 2-0 Saturday to finish 5-0 in the Broken Arrow Tournament.

The Lady Indians mauled Miami, 13-3, in the opener before edging Deer Creek, 7-6, in the final contest.

Pocola is 9-0 overall and hosts Chouteau Tuesday.

