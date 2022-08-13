Service set for James Shockley

FORT SMITH, Ark. – Funeral service for James Cleo Shockley, 64 of Fort Smith, Arkansas is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mallory-Martin Chapel in Spiro with Pastor Trey Pollard officiating. Burial will follow at the Spiro City Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born May 6, 1958 in Poteau to Jewel Mary (Stephens) Shockley and William Henry Shockley and passed away Aug. 12, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

