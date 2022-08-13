Service planned for Dale Strickland

KIEFER – Funeral service for Dale Strickland, 88, of Kiefer is 2 p.m. Monday at Mallory-Martin Chapel in Spiro with Pastor Debbie Wegert and Sister Mandy Ballinger officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Panama, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.

He was born April 2, 1934 in Bristow to Bertha (Teegarden) Strickland and Alton B. Strickland and passed away Aug. 9, 2022 in Kiefer.

