Obituary for Keith Ives

STILLWATER – Michael “Keith” Ives, 65, was born June 8, 1957 in Stillwater to Lent Ives and Annita Ives Eades. He passed peacefully at his home to join his Heavenly Father Aug. 5, 2022. Graveside funeral services is 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Stillwater. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.

Keith was a graduate of Poteau High School and Oklahoma State University, where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta. He loved the OSU Cowboys and liked to cook, fish, play golf and played a mean game of family pitch. Keith was a good athlete, teacher/coach, and award-winning media sales manager, and later obtained his Doctorate of Theology.

Survivors include his daughter Abby Ives; two grandsons; his sisters JoEtta Hughes of Tulsa, and Lorraine Caldwell and husband Mark; his brother Perry Ives; two step-brothers, Tim Eades and Alan Eades; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Belinda “BJ” Ives; his parents Lent Ives and Annita Eades; his father-in-law Frank Eades; his daughter Kasey Ives; his sister Marcia Patterson; and his brother-in-law Tom Hughes.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations in Keith’s honor may be made to the Stillwater Humane Society, 1701 S. Main St. Stillwater, Oklahoma 74074.