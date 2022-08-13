Obituary for Diann Massey

Diann Massey, 77, of the Reichert community in Heavener was born July 5, 1945 in Heavener to Ben and Opal (McLaughlin) Owens and passed away Aug. 10, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Funeral services is 2 p.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Brother M.C. Ollar officiating. Interment will follow in the Reichert Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

She is survived by two daughters Kim Moore and husband Harold of Heavener, and Christy Bowles and husband Jason of Howe; one sister, Wynema “Sissy” Lumen, of the Reichert community; one brother, Benny Owens, of the Reichert community; four grandchildren Jason Bowles and wife Rachael of Howe, Waylon Turner and wife Skylar of Tulsa, Heather Frederick and fiancé Richard Smith of the Haw Creek community and Matthew Bowles and wife Kayleigh of Poteau; three great-grandchildren Remington Frederick, Kaden Bowles, and Archer Bowles (who is due in October); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loved ones, and a host of friends who loved her dearly.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond Massey; a son that passed at birth, Waylon Ray Massey; and a special friend, Jack Thurman.

Diann was a healthcare provider in home health and a member of Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church. She loved visiting the patients at the Heavener Nursing Home. She also enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. Diann will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Pallbearers are Ben “Benji” Owens, Dylon Owens, Justin Massey, Waylon Carver, Joe Massey and Jett Carver.

Honorary pallbearers are Billy Allen Massey, Dallas Lyons and Fred Hight.

Viewing is 9 a.m. until service time Saturday.

